Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Driving Video

Just four months after its world premiere last September, the new Jeep® Grand Cherokee 4xe now features in an exclusive pre-booking initiative in Italy, France, Germany, Spain, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Luxembourg and the Netherlands.

Visitors to the dedicated website, can be among the first to discover the new Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe Exclusive Launch Edition, and can express their interest in being contacted when the vehicle is available in dealerships.

The arrival of the Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe is also a significant moment in the brand's evolution and another piece in the jigsaw of the strategy to electrify the entire line-up.

It consolidates the 4xe badge as authentic Jeep branding, to represent the new 4x4 and its ability to combine renowned capabilities with greater sustainability, exemplary efficiency and even more safety and driving pleasure.

The application of 4xe plug-in hybrid technology to the Jeep Grand Cherokee gives the brand’s flagship benchmark off-road capabilities, courtesy of the instantaneous availability of torque performance, guaranteed by the combination of the two propulsions, turbo petrol and electric, and of course the option to drive with zero CO2 emissions.