Winter sports Lamborghini−style. Lamborghini Accademia Neve returns to Livigno 2022

Lamborghini returns to the ice ring in the beautiful landscape of Livigno in February 2022.

Lamborghini clients, seeking the world’s most perfect playgrounds for winter sports vacations, get behind the wheel for a three-day Accademia Neve.

Freezing temperatures of around zero during daytime, dropping to around minus ten degrees at night, provide the perfect setting of ice and snow in which to test the sporty capabilities of the Lamborghini Huracán range and Urus Super SUV.

The challenging driving experience on snow and ice – the ‘black runs’ of Lamborghini’s Accademia program – provides guests with the perfect antidote to the last two years’ lost winter seasons, together with the luxury of being hosted in the best hotels and restaurants in the area.

Lamborghini’s team of Squadra Corsa drivers lead the driving activities and deliver instruction, ensuring each participant maximises their potential and Lamborghini cars’ capabilities in the winter sports environment.

The four-wheel drive and four-wheel steering Huracán EVO and Urus perfectly perform each exercise on the challenging mountain ice track, while the rear-wheel drive Huracán STO delivers high-octane race-oriented control.

High performance together with freezing conditions isn’t new to Lamborghini: Cryotherapy is part of the standard training program for Lamborghini’s factory drivers.

In Sant’Agata Bolognese, at “DRIVERS’ LAB”, the Lamborghini pilots benefit from sessions using the most advanced training machines, able to scan posture and performance in real time, supported by a personal trainer and ending with a Cryotherapy session.