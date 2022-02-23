The new Ford Ranger Raptor Design Preview

The Next-Gen Ford Ranger Raptor offers more power, more capability and more technology to create Ford’s most exhilarating off-road performance pick-up in Europe yet.

An all-new 3.0-litre V6 petrol engine delivers a huge boost in power over the outgoing Raptor model, offering up to 288 PS for high-speed off-road driving.

A specific boost profile for each gear of Ford’s advanced 10-speed automatic transmission and a race-bred anti lag system help deliver maximum thrills, supported by four exhaust modes from Quiet to Baja.

The Ranger Raptor will be the first Next-Gen Ranger available in Europe and is scheduled to arrive from late summer 2022.