Byron Baes Season 1

Byron Baes Season 1 Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Meet this clique of trendy-hustlers, musicians, designers, spiritual healers, and artists who help each other grow their businesses, connections, and social followings.

We go on separate journeys with newcomers, Jade and Sarah, as they move from the Gold Coast to ‘make it’ in Byron Bay - the Instagrammable epicenter of Australia’s counterculture.

Australian influencers flock to Byron Bay for its warm, beachy beauty and cool, creative vibe.

Follow these friends as they negotiate life and love.