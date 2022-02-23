Western nations hits back with sanctions for Russia's Ukraine actions

Responding swiftly to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s order sending troops to separatist-held regions of eastern Ukraine, western leaders hit back with a tranche of sancitons Tuesday in hopes of averting a full-blown war in Europe.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Tuesday announced a host of sanctions against Russia, joining other G-7 nations..
Russia's ambassador to the United Nations on Monday (February 21) warned Western powers to 'think twice'..