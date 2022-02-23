Queen Elizabeth taking Ivermectin? - News Report from Australia

This is a news report clip from channel 9 Australia, showing some of the medication taken by the Queen.

Stromectol is one commercial name for Ivermectin.

In fact Ivermectin is said to be an effective super medicine to cure Covid patients that has been hidden on purpose by the Big Pharma cabal, CDC, FDA, Fauci and the criminals and the WHO.

Why?

Because Ivermectin is cheap.

Millions of lives of innocent patients worldwide were sacrificed to satisfy greedy big pharma criminals by not giving Ivermectin or by blocking ivermectin from reaching patients.

A crime against humanity!

Ivermectin was made by the Japanese Scientist Satoshi Omura more than 40 years ago as a medicine for parasitic illnesses.

He won the Nobel Prize for the discovery later.

Ivermectin's mechanism of action against Covid has been published and presented by many "real" scientists and scholars and also by practicing "real" physicians.

India makes most of the Ivermectin supply these days (as cheap as approx.

20 cents per pill).

Japanese pharmaceutical company Kowa is also in the process of making Ivermectin in Osaka, Japan.