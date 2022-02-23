Karnataka: 8 arrested in connection with Bajrang Dal activist Harsha's murdercase | Oneindia News

Eight people have been arrested till now in connection with the Bajrang Dal activist Harsha murdercase; Satellite images show new deployment of the Russian military in areas near the Ukrainian border; Voting is being held in 59 constituencies of Uttar Pradesh; Sameer Wankhede arrived at Thane's Kopri Police Station in connection with an alleged forgery case; Parts of Chandigarh have been left without electricity and water for over 36 hours in a major blackout.

#BajrangDalActivistMurder #HarshaMurderCase #KarnatakaHijabRow