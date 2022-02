From The Couch Sports Episode 3 - Dunk Contest - LeBron return? - Juwan Howard - Penn Swimmer - UFC

Big episode of From The Couch Sports.

Today we talk about the worst dunk contest in history, LeBron’s potential return to Cleveland, and LeBron wants to play with Bronny.

The Juwan Howard incident with the Wisconsin coaching staff.

Controversial subject surrounding male turned female swimmer at Penn.

And an amazing UFC Vegas event from this weekend!