Foreign Sec: Nobody is off the table for potential sanctions

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss promises "nobody is off the table" when it comes to possible sanctions and the government will look to inflict the "maximum pain" on the Putin regime.

She explains that if there is a "full-scale invasion" of Ukraine by Russia, then there will "more sanctions" as part of an "escalatory approach".

Report by Edwardst.

