The Ledge Movie Clip

The Ledge Movie Clip - Plot synopsis: A rock climbing adventure between two friends turns into a terrifying nightmare.

After Kelly (Brittany Ashworth) captures the murder of her best friend on camera, she becomes the next target of a tight-knit group of friends who will stop at nothing to destroy the evidence and anyone in their way.

Desperate for her safety, she begins a treacherous climb up a mountain cliff and her survival instincts are put to the test when she becomes trapped with the killers just 20 feet away.

Director Howard J.

Ford Writers Tom Boyle Actors Brittany Ashworth, Ben Lamb, Louis Boyer, Nathan Welsh, Anais Parello, David Wayman Genre Thriller Run Time 1 hour 26 minutes