X4 Cradle of Humanity S5 E5

X4: Foundations is the latest title in the popular X series of space simulation / sandbox games, played as action games from a first-person perspective in a living breathing universe, with TRADE FIGHT BUILD THINK as the common tag-line.
X4: Foundations is unique in its depth, simulating an entire universe of NPC ships and stations, forming a realistic economy.
It consists of a huge universe, simulated from the bottom up.
Hundreds of stations, and thousands of ships, trade goods among themselves.
Prices change based on supply and demand; resources are mined and processed in several stages.
This economy is linked directly to the simulation of major conflicts in a universe with dynamically-acting factions.
Every player decision can dramatically change the future of the game universe.
Step in and live your very own space adventure!