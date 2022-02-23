X4 Cradle of Humanity S5 E5

X4: Foundations is the latest title in the popular X series of space simulation / sandbox games, played as action games from a first-person perspective in a living breathing universe, with TRADE FIGHT BUILD THINK as the common tag-line.

X4: Foundations is unique in its depth, simulating an entire universe of NPC ships and stations, forming a realistic economy.

It consists of a huge universe, simulated from the bottom up.

Hundreds of stations, and thousands of ships, trade goods among themselves.

Prices change based on supply and demand; resources are mined and processed in several stages.

This economy is linked directly to the simulation of major conflicts in a universe with dynamically-acting factions.

Every player decision can dramatically change the future of the game universe.

Step in and live your very own space adventure!