PM announces further military support package for Ukraine

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announces to the House of Commons that, in light if Russia's "increasingly threatening behaviour", the UK will be supplying more military support to Ukraine.

He describes this as "lethal aid" in the form of "defensive weapons", as well as "non-lethal aid".

Report by Edwardst.

