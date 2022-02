PM claims UK 'out in front' in both support and sanctions

Prime Minister Boris Johnson claims the UK is "out in front" in terms of military support provided to Ukraine and sanctions imposed on Russia.

He says Britain has sanctioned "275 individuals already", which includes the three announced on Tuesday, but promises there "is more to come".

Report by Edwardst.

