American Truck Simulator - 370 HP Kenworth W900 vs. 123,000 LB. Transformer in TIGHT SPACES

Note: Before taking this job from the Rail Export in Denver, CO, I had upgraded my truck to the Hi-Rise Sleeper and 8x6 chassis.

I neglected to check the engine and transmission selection whilst in the service shop.

About 200 painfully slow interstate miles later on in this trip, I discovered I was moving a gross weight of 180,000 pounds (truck, trailer, fuel) with a mere 370 HP and 10-speed transmission.

Oops, LOL.