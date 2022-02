Sturgeon: UK government must turn tough rhetoric into action

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon urges the UK government to see the "critical moment" which has arisen in Ukraine and turn their "tough rhetoric" into action.

She says "London is awash" with Russian money and Westminster must target it if they are to prevent Vladimir Putin being "further emboldened".

Report by Edwardst.

