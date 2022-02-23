Tuesday Round Table ~ The John Moore Show on 22 February, 2022

John has Leon Green with doTERRA Essential Oils for the first hour…Tuesday Roundtable with Leon Green, Jeff Nyquist and Steven Ben-Nun for the second and third hour.
Prepper Tip: Prepare your 2022 garden.
John has Leon Green with doTERRA Essential Oils for the first hour…Tuesday Roundtable with Leon Green, Jeff Nyquist and Steven Ben-Nun for the second and third hour.
Prepper Tip: Prepare your 2022 garden.
John has Leon Green with doTERRA Essential Oils for the first hour…Tuesday Round Table with Leon Green and Jeff Nyquist for the..
The John Moore Show on 11 January, 2022