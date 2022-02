Why Are Donetsk and Luhansk CRUCIAL to Putin's Plans?

While Vladimir Putin's recognition of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent regions may seem a sudden move, Ukraine’s eastern forces have been locked in an eight-year conflict with Russian-backed separatists.

This piece explains the conflict's origins, why the rebel regions in eastern Ukraine are so important to Putin, as well as the West's reaction to his decision.

Report by Braybrooks.

