Russia, Ukraine, and My Interview with Dr. Robert Malone | The Charlie Kirk Show LIVE 02.23.22

The Charlie Kirk Show is LIVE on Salem Radio Stations across the country with his take on Biden's response to Russia's soft invasion of The Ukraine and his analysis of the Media's response.

And in hour two, Charlie will be joined by Dr. Robert Malone to talk about the latest science surrounding the "vaccines," the way the science has purportedly shifted over the past six months, and the rabid response to his interview with Joe Rogan and the "cancel culture" mob that followed him thereafter.