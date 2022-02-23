Glacier National Park, MT, Going to the Sun Road

During our outing last year, The west was ablaze in wildfires, so many of the places visited were overcast with smoke haze.

We love Glacier National Park, and in this video stuck to the scenic drive, Going to the Sun Road.

On the first day, we came in from the east side in the morning, and on day 2 we decided to wait till evening to see if some of the smoke dissipated, unfortunately it did not.

On day 2, we came in from the west side.

There are so many places to see, Going to the Sun Road just scratches the surface of this great park.

We base camped at Glacier Meadows RV Park off MT2.

Thank you for watching our video