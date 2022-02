The Rundown Live #820 - Peoples Convoy, 700 National Guard to DC, Digital ID CBDC

The People's Convoy is due to take off from California and the United States government has called in the National Guard ahead of the Trucker Convoys arrival at the Capitol.

Federal Reserve Central Banking Digital Currency set to systematically control how you spend your money through social credit scores, Canada movies to fine citizens 70,000 for negative online posts about government and make asset seizure permanent and more headlines.

We will be taking your calls today as well!