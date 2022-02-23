Alexander Zverev Thrown Out of Mexican Open for Unsportsmanlike Conduct

Alexander Zverev , Thrown Out of Mexican Open , for Unsportsmanlike Conduct.

On February 22, third-ranked Alexander Zverev was ejected from the Mexican Open after violently reacting to a loss in a doubles match.

.

On February 22, third-ranked Alexander Zverev was ejected from the Mexican Open after violently reacting to a loss in a doubles match.

.

Yahoo reports that the incident took place after Zverev and Marcelo Melo lost to Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara.

.

Yahoo reports that the incident took place after Zverev and Marcelo Melo lost to Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara.

.

According to Yahoo, Zverev repeatedly struck the umpire's chair with his racket.

.

Earlier in the match, just prior to their loss, Zverev received a code violation for loudly swearing in protest of a shot that the umpire ruled in.

.

Earlier in the match, just prior to their loss, Zverev received a code violation for loudly swearing in protest of a shot that the umpire ruled in.

.

The decision by the umpire set up match point.

Glasspool's next shot would end the match with an ace.

.

Due to unsportsmanlike conduct at the conclusion of his doubles match on Tuesday night, Alexander Zverev has been withdrawn from the tournament in Acapulco, Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), statement, via Twitter.

Due to unsportsmanlike conduct at the conclusion of his doubles match on Tuesday night, Alexander Zverev has been withdrawn from the tournament in Acapulco, Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), statement, via Twitter.

Yahoo reports that earlier in the tournament, Daniil Medvedev continued his quest for the No.

1 ranking with a win over Benoit Paire.

.

Yahoo reports that earlier in the tournament, Daniil Medvedev continued his quest for the No.

1 ranking with a win over Benoit Paire.

.

According to Yahoo, Medvedev is now in position to overtake Novak Djokovic for the top spot in the men's rankings with a tournament win.

.

According to Yahoo, Medvedev is now in position to overtake Novak Djokovic for the top spot in the men's rankings with a tournament win.

.

It’s not easy to come back after some rest and some time off competition.

I managed to fight until the end against a very tough opponent and I’m happy that I managed to win, Daniil Medvedev, via Yahoo.

It’s not easy to come back after some rest and some time off competition.

I managed to fight until the end against a very tough opponent and I’m happy that I managed to win, Daniil Medvedev, via Yahoo.

With the win, Medvedev advances to the second round where he will next face Pablo Andujar.

.

With the win, Medvedev advances to the second round where he will next face Pablo Andujar.