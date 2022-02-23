Ukraine imposes state of emergency

Ukraine's top security official Oleksiy Danilov said on Wednesday (February 23) that Ukraine would impose a state of emergency on all of its territory, apart from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions where it has been in place since 2014.
