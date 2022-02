National Guard Called In To DC Because Of Potential Trucker Protests.

The National Guard Called In To DC to help handle Trucker Protests(as well as agent provacatuer feds, one can reasonably assume) As Anti Lockdown Protests Are Scheduled Next Week.

Where Was The Guard, or the feds for that matter, while BLM and ANtifa burned cities to the ground?

This today on Maxian Position Daily.