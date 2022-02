U.S. Trucker Convoy Sets Off for DC | Joe Biden And Media Blame Putin For His Failures | Ep 243

The U.S. version of the Freedom Convoy is setting off for Washington, DC today and plans to arrive at Capitol Hill by March 1st when Joe Biden is supposed to give the State of the Union address.

The National Guard has been approved for use to deter the truckers, and walls have again been erected at the Capitol.

Plus, as Putin invades Eastern Ukraine Joe Biden and his administration are placing some sanctions on Russia, while also blaming him for his own failures here at home.