Chanticleer In Grayton Beach Has World's Greatest Key Lime Pie

Today on 30A Misfits we visit Grayton Beach.

We start off with a visit to Hibiscus Bed and Breakfast's "Mostly Vegetarian Cafe", get more than we bargained for walking a trail at Grayton Beach State Park, have a long awaited lunch at Nanbu Noodle Bar, visit the brand new J + Sky Boutique (with a bonus look at Dose of Beauty), finally show David why Erica keeps insisting that Chanticleer has the BEST key lime pie, and end the day back at Grayton Beach State Park with a walk on the beach.