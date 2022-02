Are You Using Your Spiritual Gifts? / God Wants Us to Use Our Spiritual Gifts (Part 3)

There are rewards for using our spiritual gifs and there are consequences if we do not!

This is part three of Finding Your Purpose Through Spiritual Gifts!

In this, Every Step of the Way video I (Joellen Hoff) dig into the Parable of the Bags of God (Matthew 25:14-30) and we see how important it is to God that we use the gifts he has given to us for His purpose for us!

As always, thanks for tuning in!