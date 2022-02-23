Live From America 2.23.22 @5pm NY PROSECUTORS RESIGN FROM TRUMP CASE OVER MASSIVE "DOUBTS"!

President Trump's famous U.N speech about Patriots - We are not in a position of power at the moment - NY Prosecutors at the DA's office resign over doubts in going after Trump - Roger Stone's lawsuit against the J6 committee - WI RINOs are at it again!

Call Speaker Voss!

- The NY Times are afraid WI will overturn the election - Political propaganda and fear porn will make the world believe we need a war with Russia - Biden will blame all problems on Russian sanctions - CBS already spreading lies about Russia - TX Governor orders investigation into child abuse!