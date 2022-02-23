Idris Elba Says He Wants to Act Less and Make More Music

Idris Elba Says , He Wants to Act Less , and Make More Music .

'Us Weekly' reports that Idris Elba may be shifting away from his successful acting career to focus on his musical pursuits.

.

'Us Weekly' reports that Idris Elba may be shifting away from his successful acting career to focus on his musical pursuits.

.

Elba has played DJ sets at Coachella and even at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding.

.

Elba has played DJ sets at Coachella and even at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding.

.

Some may think, ‘Well, it will be the death of your acting if your music’s s---.’ I’ve dealt with the internal struggle of that over the years.

So now I’m at peace and I’ve chosen: This is what I’m doing, and I’m going to do it.

Some will love it and some will hate it, Idris Elba, via 'Vanity Fair'.

Some may think, ‘Well, it will be the death of your acting if your music’s s---.’ I’ve dealt with the internal struggle of that over the years.

So now I’m at peace and I’ve chosen: This is what I’m doing, and I’m going to do it.

Some will love it and some will hate it, Idris Elba, via 'Vanity Fair'.

In a 'Vanity Fair' interview published earlier in February, Elba opened up about his musical ambitions over the years.

.

In a 'Vanity Fair' interview published earlier in February, Elba opened up about his musical ambitions over the years.

.

The thing about making music is it’s a very consuming process.

It’s very difficult to shoot a movie and then go off into the studio or make a song.

It’s like trying to build a soufflé while making a brick wall, Idris Elba, via 'Vanity Fair'.

The thing about making music is it’s a very consuming process.

It’s very difficult to shoot a movie and then go off into the studio or make a song.

It’s like trying to build a soufflé while making a brick wall, Idris Elba, via 'Vanity Fair'.

According to 'Us Weekly,' Elba played an energetic set at the May 2018 royal wedding.

.

According to 'Us Weekly,' Elba played an energetic set at the May 2018 royal wedding.

.

Performing under the moniker "Driis," Elba followed up his royal show with a performance at California's Coachella music festival.

.

Performing under the moniker "Driis," Elba followed up his royal show with a performance at California's Coachella music festival.

.

According to 'Us Weekly' Elba had originally mentioned shifting his focus from acting to music shortly after the release of 2011's 'Thor.'.

This year, I’m not going to work as an actor and I’m going to put my mind into music.

It’s a progression thing with me.

I want to make music but I don’t want to shove it down people’s throats, Idris Elba, via 'Evening Standard' March 2013