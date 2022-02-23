Ottawa OPP interaction edge of "Red Zone" after protest, 02/22/2022, Part One

Couldn't sleep, felt something was wrong and decided to make the trip to Ottawa to see for myself what was going on.

When I arrived I approached a barricade and asked an officer what the situation was and explained this was a red zone and only people who worked here were allowed in.

I wasn't so he ordered me back to my vehicle, As I was heading to my vehicle he demanded license and registration, I asked why, i haven't done anything, he demanded and threatened me if I didn't provide it.

I again asked "why, I haven't done anything".

I attempted to access my vehicle to acquire documentation and he slammed the door closed twice not allowing me access.

Threatened arrest if I did not comply.

I said documents were in the vehicle.

These two videos were made after that interaction.