Ottawa OPP interaction edge of "Red Zone" after protest, 02/22/2022, Part One

Couldn't sleep, felt something was wrong and decided to make the trip to Ottawa to see for myself what was going on.
When I arrived I approached a barricade and asked an officer what the situation was and explained this was a red zone and only people who worked here were allowed in.
I wasn't so he ordered me back to my vehicle, As I was heading to my vehicle he demanded license and registration, I asked why, i haven't done anything, he demanded and threatened me if I didn't provide it.
I again asked "why, I haven't done anything".
I attempted to access my vehicle to acquire documentation and he slammed the door closed twice not allowing me access.
Threatened arrest if I did not comply.
I said documents were in the vehicle.
These two videos were made after that interaction.