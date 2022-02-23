What does a Ukrainian state of emergency mean for the Russia-Ukraine crisis? - BBC News

A state of emergency across the whole country is set to be declared, following a recommendation from Ukraine's security council.
A state of emergency across the whole country is set to be declared, following a recommendation from Ukraine's security council.
Ukraine Calls Up Reservists, , Prepares To Declare, a National State of Emergency.
NPR reports that Ukraine is preparing to..
Diplomatic efforts continue over Russian escalation on the Ukrainian border as Joe Biden hosts a call with leaders of Western..