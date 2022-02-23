LIVE: Papadopoulos on Durham Bombshells, Pfizer Disables 6yr Old, Abbott Colludes w/ Commie Facebook

The Clinton Administration has a long history of injustice towards the entire world.

After the Clintons left office, they collected millions from Ukrainian oligarchs and Saudi Arabia, but those funds quickly disappeared when Hillary failed to be elected.

The Clinton administration never had a charitable mission but instead ran on lies and deception – the same tactics were passed down to Hillary and even the Obama administration.

George Papadopoulos states a direct correlation between Hillary’s legal filing with DERM and the surge of news regarding Russia and Ukraine; it is yet another cover-up for the Clintons, distracting the American people.