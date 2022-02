If the right People Hate you, you're Winning. J.D. Vance with Sebastian Gorka on AMERICA First

Sebastian talks to Ohio Senate candidate and "Hillbilly Elegy" author J.D.

Vance about how his opponents have been spreading lies about him being "anti-Trump," and gives his take on the Canadian protests and why it's more important now than ever before for MAGA candidates to win the primaries.