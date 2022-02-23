A Perfect World A Deadly Game Season 1

A Perfect World A Deadly Game Season 1 Trailer HD - A Perfect World: A Deadly Game is streaming March 8th on Peacock Synopsis: What if the video game you played suddenly became real life?

And you were up against the clock to stop a killer before he strikes again?

That is the premise of the Peacock original docuseries Perfect World: A Deadly Game, premiering March 8th.

The two-part docuseries takes viewers inside the world of gaming as a group of friends are alerted to what appears to be a real-life murder.

For the next 18 hours they are on the hunt to find out the real identity and location of one of their closest friends who claims to have killed his family and to put an end to his killing spree.