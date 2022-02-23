Wildfires Will Intensify and Become More Common, UN Warns

Warns.

NPR reports a recent study released by the United Nations says that in the coming decades, wildfires will intensify and become more commonplace.

Officials say growing wildfires will cause higher amounts of smoke pollution

Compounding problems many governments are currently unable or ill-prepared to confront.

According to the study conducted by the United Nations Environment Program, .

Many areas of the world have already experienced an uptick in wildfires.

Researchers found global catastrophic wildfires may increase by over 50% by the end of the century.

Experts say geographic locations long considered impervious to wildfires will be at a higher risk than was once thought possible.

For example, the study says the Arctic is "very likely to experience a significant increase in burning.".

Researchers found the tropical forests of Indonesia and the southern Amazon of South America are also likely to experience more wildfires.

Uncontrollable and devastating wildfires are becoming an expected part of the seasonal calendars in many parts of the world.

, Andrew Sullivan, researcher, Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization, via NPR.

