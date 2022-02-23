Tips for Losing Weight After 40

According to a groundbreaking new study from Duke University, human metabolism appears to remain stable from age 20 to 60.

Website Personal Development points out that the study breaks from conventional wisdom about weight loss and aging.

While metabolism may stay strong, muscle mass starts decreasing by about 3% to 5% every 10 years after 30.

Personal Development recommends the following tips:

1.

Build strength with resistance training, This could be using machines, free weights or body weight exercises.

2.

Aim for less reps with heavier weights, An appropriately heavy weight is one that just barely allows you to complete your last repetition.

3.

Get enough protein, It is recommended that 10% to 35% of daily caloric intake comes from protein.

Some studies suggest a high-protein snack within 2 hours of working out can help recovery and results.

4.

Include rest days in your workout schedule.

, A key to increasing muscle size and strength is allowing time for recovery.

Besides muscle loss, there are a number of other ways that aging can affect body weight, including insulin resistance and hormonal changes.

Strategies for maintaining a healthy weight include choosing whole foods, staying hydrated, limiting alcohol consumption and getting enough sleep.

Addressing your body weight after 40 may seem like a daunting task, but the benefits, including a longer, healthier life, can be huge.