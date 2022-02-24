Nullification: The Rightful Remedy

When measured by how far it has strayed from the expressed intent and purposes of the Constitution which was agreed to by our Nation's Fathers, the flagrant and repeated violations of the Rule of Law by the federal government we are currently witnessing amounts to a naked overthrow of the Political Order established for our Nation.

The time has now come for members of our State Legislatures to honor their Duty to uphold and defend the Constitution, and rein in the federal government by passing nullification Laws.

More than half of the states have already nullified federal laws that regulate Cannabis.

So, it's certainly something they can do to push back against tyrannical laws that percolate out of D.C.

Now on an almost daily basis.