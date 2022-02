Why Omicron Is A Blessing For Practitioners – Stephanie Seneff and Paul Thomas

"You're much better off to have a strong innate immune system than you are to have antibodies" Stephanie Seneff, Ph.D., a senior research scientist at MIT and author of the book, “Toxic Legacy” discusses a study she co-authored regarding natural immunity vs the Covid 19 injection.

Seneff describes the body’s intricate immune processes and explains why our best defense against this virus is a strong, healthy immune system.