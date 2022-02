Rainier Volcano - United States

🇺🇸The majestic Rainier volcano, the fourth highest peak in the United States, can rightfully be called one of the most beautiful.

The volcano is under the protection of a national park, at the time of its opening in 1899, it became the fifth national park in the world.

Under the snowy peak and in the wooded foothills there are countless hiking trails, huge meadows strewn with flowers, as well as a wonderful conical peak that challenges purposeful climbers.