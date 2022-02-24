Ukraine imposes state of emergency

Ukraine's top security official Oleksiy Danilov said on Wednesday (February 23) that Ukraine would impose a state of emergency on all of its territory, apart from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions where it has been in place since 2014.
Ukraine's top security official Oleksiy Danilov said on Wednesday (February 23) that Ukraine would impose a state of emergency on all of its territory, apart from the Donetsk and Luhansk regions where it has been in place since 2014.
Ukraine declared a state of emergency on Wednesday and told its citizens in Russia to immediately come home, while Moscow began..
A senior U.S. official warned that Russia has nearly 100 percent of the forces needed for a full-scale invasion. The White House..