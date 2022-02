Chicago Fire S10E14 An Officer With Grit

Chicago Fire 10x14 "An Officer With Grit" Season 10 Episode 14 Promo Trailer HD - Chief Hawkins goes above and beyond to help Brett and Violet with a problem.

Kidd pursues an open lieutenant position.

A blast from the past asks Mouch and Herrmann for a favor.

- Starring: Taylor Kinney, Jesse Spencer, Eamonn Walker