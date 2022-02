Freedom 2.0: You Kicked Us Out But This Aint Over By a Long Shot. These Mandates Are Ending!

Laura Lynn, Jim Tora, Roy Beyer discuss how the police brutally beat people while the protestors were singing Amazing Grace 20 feet away.

Mother’s called crying and worried about their children.

Jim is calling for all doctors to be held accountable, people who have lost their house and jobs because of the mandates should be able to be sued and all health officials should be fired.

All mandates will be ending because we will not stop until they are gone.