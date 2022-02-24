DIAGOLON CREATOR - MEME BREAKS CANADIAN GOVERNMENT (PUNKED)

This a a video clip from Jeremy MacKenzie, the creator of a MADE UP COUNTRY/GROUP (MEME) called DIAGOLON.

The Canadian government tried to use it as a cover for the continued use of the "EMERGENCIES ACT", which is the equivalent of "MARTIAL LAW" to combat peaceful terrorists with Canadian Flags.

Justin Trudeau's government did a 180 today, ending the use of the "Emergencies Act", after obviously not garnering enough support from the Canadian Senate.

Jeremy speaks about writing to each Senator.

Trudeau's CLOWN government got PUNKED by a MEME.

This is hilarious.

You will not find this story in the mainstream fake news.