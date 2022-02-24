DIAGOLON CREATOR - MEME BREAKS CANADIAN GOVERNMENT (PUNKED)
This a a video clip from Jeremy MacKenzie, the creator of a MADE UP COUNTRY/GROUP (MEME) called DIAGOLON.

The Canadian government tried to use it as a cover for the continued use of the &quot;EMERGENCIES ACT&quot;, which is the equivalent of &quot;MARTIAL LAW&quot; to combat peaceful terrorists with Canadian Flags.

Justin Trudeau&apos;s government did a 180 today, ending the use of the &quot;Emergencies Act&quot;, after obviously not garnering enough support from the Canadian Senate.

Jeremy speaks about writing to each Senator.

Trudeau&apos;s CLOWN government got PUNKED by a MEME.

This is hilarious.

You will not find this story in the mainstream fake news.