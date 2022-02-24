Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelenskiy appeals for peace amid Russian troops deployment | Oneindia News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke directly to the people of Russia and made an appeal, amid the threat of an invasion and assault.
#RussiaUkraineTensions #VladimirPutin # VolodymyrZelenskiy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy spoke directly to the people of Russia and made an appeal, amid the threat of an invasion and assault.
#RussiaUkraineTensions #VladimirPutin # VolodymyrZelenskiy
Watch VideoUkrainians defied pressure from Moscow with a national show of flag-waving unity Wednesday, while the West warned that..
Watch VideoThe Kremlin says that the rebel leaders in eastern Ukraine have asked Russia for military assistance to fend off the..