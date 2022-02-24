TRUDEAU'S COMMENTS ON THE EMERGENCIES ACT

Trudeau discloses his intentions and future outcomes after implementing the EMERGENCIES ACT.
Comment below if you agree or disgree with these recent changes.
RUMBLE #fortheviews
Trudeau discloses his intentions and future outcomes after implementing the EMERGENCIES ACT.
Comment below if you agree or disgree with these recent changes.
RUMBLE #fortheviews
This a a video clip from Jeremy MacKenzie, the creator of a MADE UP COUNTRY/GROUP (MEME) called DIAGOLON. The Canadian government..
Justin Trudeau claims that some parts of the never-before used Emergencies Act, will remain permanent. Finance Administrator..