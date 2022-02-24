US protests: New 'Freedom convoy' forms in California

US Protests – Freedom Convoy: One thousand trucks begin 11-day drive from California to D.C.

TODAY to protest COVID mask and vaccine mandates.The People’s Convoy embarked on an 11-day trek to Washington DC.

It has called on the federal government to end the National Emergency enacted at the start of the pandemic, which President Joe Biden extended on Friday despite calls from Congress to end it.

Organizers and participants argue the ongoing COVID-19 restrictions and mandates are unconstitutional and claim the ‘government has forgotten its place’.

The organizers also claim the convoy is ‘about freedom and unity,’ noting the truckers are ‘riding unified across party and state lines and with people of all colors and creeds’.