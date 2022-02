Live at 5 with Steffen Rowe February 23rd 2022

Today on episode 210, Steffen Rowe allows Dr. Vladimir Zelenko to give shocking insight on the reality of VAIDS.

Matt Omerta catches up on the Brazilian record breaking floods and mudslides in the "Imperial city" and Tells the sick truth about the Catholic Church Satanic and Sex Rituals they have had to pay hundreds of millions of dollars in hush money to cover up and hide.

DON'T MISS THIS LIVE@5!