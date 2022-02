Dr. Zelenko - COVID Is a Weapon to Scare People Into Taking a 'Vaccine' That They Don't Need

Dr. Zelenko: "It's a weapon.

Paid and funded by the NIH... Anything that helped treat the syndrome was immediately vilified.

The whole point of COVID-19 is to scare people and then to use that fear as a way to manipulate people into taking a medical intervention that they don't need."