THE LEO ZAGAMI SHOW with Leo and Christy Zagami Tuesday February 22, 2022

THE LEO ZAGAMI SHOW with Leo and Christy Zagami Tuesday February 22, 2022 a.k.a.

Twosday at 5pm PST (6pm MT/7pm CST/8pm EST) with all the latest from the New World Disorder and World War 3 that Joe Biden and the Demoncrats need more than Putin.