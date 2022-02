Build a BETTER Company Culture - The Courageous Economy

Today we've got a special treat - Kelsey the HR Lady, in the flesh!

She joins us on The Courageous Economy to help us understand how to invest in the most important asset to any business - PEOPLE!

A big part of that is cultivating the best company culture - one where people are accepted and empowered to do their best work.

HR's purpose is to set up a company's people for success, and Kelsey has loads of experience to share.

Hear Kelsey's story on this episode of The Courageous Economy!