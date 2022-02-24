Dubai's Museum of Future opens up to the public | Dubai's Incredible Futuristic Museum

Several locals and visitors were seen gathering to watch the grand opening of Dubai's Museum of the Future on Tuesday after it spent seven years in the making.

The museum itself has three main parts consisting of a green hill with an entrance space, a large, hollow circle-shaped statue with Arabic calligraphy on it, and an outdoor exhibition area for innovative and futuristic ideas, services, and products.

"We're going to attract the biggest, the brightest minds in the world, to create the future from Dubai to serve humanity in the world," said Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence Omar bin Sultan Al Olama.

Spanning over an area of 30,000 square meters and lit by 14,000 meters of lights, the museum is the UAE’s latest effort in inspiring initiatives to promote the Arabic language - reviving, protecting, and developing the art of Arabic calligraphy.

People came to watch a large screen projecting the history of the museum, along with a spectacular light show.